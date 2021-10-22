In short
The Uganda Fisheries & Fish Conservation Association Chairman Seremos Kamuturaki told MPs that using a 28 feet boat is very problematic because different lakes have different sizes to accommodate all the fishermen. He says that some lakes are deeper than the others whereas others are shallow too shallow to accommodate the size of the boat prescribed by the Fish Act.
Fishermen Appeal to MPs on Boat Size Requirement
22 Oct 2021
Kampala, Uganda
Fishing boats at Bugoma landing site in Kyangwali sub county Kikuube district.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
