Fishermen Ask Gov't to Lift Ban on Catching Cynodon Dactylon Flying Fish

20 Mar 2021 Mukono, Uganda
Kizalabuganda landing site located at Katosi town council in Mukono district.

In short
Jesca Namubiru, a resident and fish dealer at Katosi says life at the landing site is now becoming too hard for them due to the scarcity of Nile perch and tilapia that used to be their major source of income. She says that whenever the season for the Cynodon could come, it could boost their income as well.

 

