Emmanuel Okello
21:09

Fishermen Call for More Immigration Officers on L. Albert Shoreline

17 Dec 2018, 21:09 Comments 120 Views Hoima, Uganda Security Analysis

In short
The fishermen from the districts of Kikuube, Kagadi, Buliisa and Hoima say that while DR Congo prepares for the next general election on December 23, the possibility of an influx of Congolese nationals is high given the spate of instabilities that ravaged the country in the recent past.

 

