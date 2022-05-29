In short
According to fishermen at Nkose island, in Kalangala district, they have in the last two months lost at least 40 boat engines; estimated at 480 million shillings that were stolen by pirates using the specified navigation routes to the neighboring republic of Tanzania.
Fishermen Count Losses As Cross-Border Robberies Persist in Kalangala Islands
