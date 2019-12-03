Fishermen Demand Heightened Security at Kasensero Landing Site

In short
Despite the on-going army-led operations against illegal fishing malpractices, fishermen are concerned of the increasing incidents of robbery and murders at the landing site.
Fishermen Demand Heightened Security at Kasensero Landing Site3 Dec 2019, 11:14 Comments 127 Views Kasensero Landing Site, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
Fishermen at Kasensero Landing site assembling the boats for a day's work, they are now on tension over icreasing criminality
In short
Tagged with: Criminality among Fishermen Low Security Presence fishing at kasensero landing site illegal fishing practices
Mentioned: Fisheries Protection Unit
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.