Fishermen Demand Police, UPDF Withdrawal from L. Albert

The fishermen who spoke to Uganda Radio Network explain that they have continued to face attacks by Congolese Militia without any intervention by the Ugandan security forces despite their presence on the lake. The concern comes barely a day after another attack in which Congolese militia killed seven Ugandan fishermen.
Fishermen Demand Police, UPDF Withdrawal from L. Albert18 Nov 2018, 13:55 Comments 165 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Analysis
Some of the Agrieved Residents who lost their relatives during the Saturday attack by the Congolese Militiamen. Login to license this image from 1$.
