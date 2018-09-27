Fishermen Demand UGX 1Bn Compensation

In short
The over 300 Fishermen from the landing sites of Kaiso, Kijangi Nkondo, Sebigoro and Fofo in the districts of Buliisa, Kikuube Hoima and Kagadi have lost several boat engines and fishing nets.
Fishermen Demand UGX 1Bn Compensation27 Sep 2018, 11:57 Comments 202 Views Hoima, Uganda Lifestyle Analysis
Some of the Lake Albert attack victims stranded at Tchomia Landing site in Bunia district in Eastern DR Congo after the Armed Congolese Soldiers refused to returned to them their confiscated fishing gear last month Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.