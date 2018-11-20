Fishermen Flee Lake Albert Landing Sites Over Attacks

In short
The fishermen are from the landing sites of Kaiso, Kijangi, Kyehoro and Sebigoro in Buseruka and Kabwoya sub-counties in Hoima and Kikuube districts. They started fleeing the landing sites on Monday evening.
Fishermen Flee Lake Albert Landing Sites Over Attacks20 Nov 2018, 07:52 Comments 207 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Analysis
Fishing boats at Kaiso Landing site in Hoima district. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.