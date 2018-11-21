Fishermen Pin Fisheries Protection Unit Commander For Torture

In short
According to Kamoga, they have made various reports against the brutal operations of the Fisheries Protection Unit to the authorities but havent been helped.
Fishermen Pin Fisheries Protection Unit Commander For Torture21 Nov 2018, 07:29 Comments 126 Views Buvuma, Uganda Agriculture Parliament Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: fish protection unit torture buvuma dsitrict fishermen smoking
Mentioned: fishermen chairperson of the comittee fpu
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.