Derick Kissa
07:29

Fishermen Pin Fisheries Protection Unit Commander For Torture

21 Nov 2018, 07:29 Comments 126 Views Buvuma, Uganda Agriculture Parliament Politics Report
A fisherman showing the members of the agriculture committee the hooks they use. Derick Kissa

A fisherman showing the members of the agriculture committee the hooks they use.

In short
According to Kamoga, they have made various reports against the brutal operations of the Fisheries Protection Unit to the authorities but havent been helped.

 

Tagged with: fish protection unit torture buvuma dsitrict fishermen smoking
Mentioned: fishermen chairperson of the comittee fpu

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.