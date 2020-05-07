Edward Eninu
14:49

Fishermen in Serere Struggling to Survive over Fishing Ban

7 May 2020, 14:49 Comments 123 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Agriculture Analysis
David Ocan, a fisherman at Ajuba Landing Site standing infront of his house.

David Ocan, a fisherman at Ajuba Landing Site standing infront of his house.

In short
Simon Okwi, the Parish Councilor of Kagwara says the situation of the fishing community has been worsened by the COVID-19 lock down. He notes that some families have split, leaving children to fend for themselves.

 

Tagged with: Ajuba Landing Site Bribery in the lake Fish Protection Unit Illlegal Fishing in Lake Kyoga Kagwara Landing Site Supension of Fishing in Lake Kyoga Torture by Soldiers
Mentioned: Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries Serere District

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.