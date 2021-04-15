In short
Richard Lwanga, a leader at Nakibanga Landing Site says that three gunmen attacked fishermen in Mazinga Sub County of Kalangala on Sunday night and placed them at gunpoint before vanishing off with five horse power boat engines.
Fishermen Lose Five Boat Engines to Unknown Gunmen on Lake Victoria Top story15 Apr 2021, 07:29 Comments 227 Views Kalangala, Uganda Crime Lifestyle Report
An Engine Fishing Boat Well Equipped with Fishing Materials at Mwenna Landing Site in Kalangala. Photo By Samuel Nkuba
