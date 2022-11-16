Fishermen on Lake Albert Demand Heightened Security over Attacks

Fishermen with fishing boats at Kaiso Landing site in Hoima district.Fishermen are demanding heightened security.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short

The affected fishermen are from the landing sites of Sebigoro, Kyehoro, and Nkondo in Kikuube, Kaiso, Kijangi, Fofo Rwentali, Mbegu, Kiryamboga in Hoima, Ndaiga, and Kitebere in Kagadi, Bugoigo, Butiaba, Walukuba and Wanseko in Buliisa.