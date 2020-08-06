In short
Bernard Ariangu, the Chairperson of Fisheries Protection Unit- FPU at Kagwara landing site, says the least each boat gets per day is 30 kilograms of Nile Perch.
Fishermen Reap Big at Kagwara After Fishing Ban Top story6 Aug 2020, 16:50 Comments 117 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
FPU Commandant for Serere, Kaberamaido and Amolatar, Lt. Julius Ankunda shows Nile Perch caught by fishermen in Kagwara.
Tagged with: DR Edward Rukunya, Director of Fisheries Resources Kagwara Landing Site Nile Perch fishing ban on Lake Kyoga increasing fish stocks in lake kyoga
