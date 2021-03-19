Okello Emmanuel
07:43

Fishermen Seek Gov’t Intervention to Rescue Abducted Colleagues from DRC

19 Mar 2021, 07:38 Comments 88 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Fishermen with fishing boats at Kaiso Landing site in Hoima district.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Fishermen with fishing boats at Kaiso Landing site in Hoima district.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
Some of the abducted Ugandan fishermen are currently being held at the Tchomia Landing Site, Bunia district in the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. But their colleagues at Kaiso Landing Site are now asking Ugandan authorities to engage their counterparts in the DRC for their release.

 

Tagged with: Abduction DRC Militiamen Lake Albert Attacks fishermen

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.