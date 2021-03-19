In short
Some of the abducted Ugandan fishermen are currently being held at the Tchomia Landing Site, Bunia district in the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. But their colleagues at Kaiso Landing Site are now asking Ugandan authorities to engage their counterparts in the DRC for their release.
Fishermen Seek Gov't Intervention to Rescue Abducted Colleagues from DRC
19 Mar 2021
