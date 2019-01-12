Fishermen Struggle to Remove Water Hyacinth

In short
On Saturday, the fisherman removed the hyacinth manually using sticks, forks. Hassan Bogere, the Chairman of the landing site says that hyacinth was making it hard for boats to dock at the landing site and affecting the normal activities of fishermen
Fishermen Struggle to Remove Water Hyacinth12 Jan 2019, 16:15 Comments 177 Views Environment Health Report
Fishermen at Port Bell landing site remove water hyacinth Login to license this image from 1$.
