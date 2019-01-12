Pamela Mawanda
16:20

Fishermen Struggle to Remove Water Hyacinth

12 Jan 2019, 16:15 Comments 177 Views Environment Health Report
Fishermen at Port Bell landing site remove water hyacinth Pamela Mawanda

Fishermen at Port Bell landing site remove water hyacinth Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
On Saturday, the fisherman removed the hyacinth manually using sticks, forks. Hassan Bogere, the Chairman of the landing site says that hyacinth was making it hard for boats to dock at the landing site and affecting the normal activities of fishermen

 

Tagged with: water hyacinth in uganda fishermen clear water hyacinth at port bell landing site
Mentioned: ministry of agriculture hassan bogere river kagera albert edward rukuunya aquatic weed victoria port bell

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.