Fishing Ban on L. Kyoga Ends After Fruitful Operation

Lieutenant Colonel Benon Namanya, the commander of the Fisheries Protection Unit for Nakasongola district says that Lake Kyoga has now been cleared of illegal fishing activities by 80 per cent, thanks to their operations. Namanya says that as result, there are increased fish stocks in the Lake.
Fishing Ban on L. Kyoga Ends After Fruitful Operation3 Jul 2020, 06:15 Comments 77 Views Agriculture Misc Updates
Minister Hellen Ondoa on her visit to boat making site at Lwampanga landing site in Nakasongola on wednesday
