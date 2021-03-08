Samuel Amanya
16:41

Fishmongers, UPDF Marines Clash Over Fishing in Ntungwa, Nchwera rivers Top story

8 Mar 2021, 16:34 Comments 259 Views Agriculture Updates
Part of River Ntungwa in Rweshama parish,Bwambara sub county,Rukungiri district (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Part of River Ntungwa in Rweshama parish,Bwambara sub county,Rukungiri district (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
Isaac Tinyinekabi, the Rweshama parish council who also doubles as a fishmonger, says that their ancestors under their clan umbrella Banyabutumbi United Association started fishing in Ntungwa and Nchwera rivers in 1953 as a source of food for their families.

 

Tagged with: Nchwera Ntungwa river Rweshama

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.