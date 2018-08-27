Kukunda Judith
19:02

Five 2010 Bombing Suspects Charged with Terrorism

27 Aug 2018, 19:02 Comments 96 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The suspects appearing before International Crimes Division of High Court Kukunda Judith

The suspects appearing before International Crimes Division of High Court Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The five were immediately rearrested and have since remained in detention. Today, they were charged afresh with terrorism and conspiracy to commit terror acts. They appeared before Justice Margaret Oumo Oguli.

 

Tagged with: 2010 bombing five terror suspects
Mentioned: lino anguzu evans ochieng

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.