Five 2010 Bombing Suspects Charged with Terrorism

The five were immediately rearrested and have since remained in detention. Today, they were charged afresh with terrorism and conspiracy to commit terror acts. They appeared before Justice Margaret Oumo Oguli.
Five 2010 Bombing Suspects Charged with Terrorism27 Aug 2018, 19:02 Comments 96 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The suspects appearing before International Crimes Division of High Court Login to license this image from 1$.
