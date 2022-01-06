Schools in Amuru to Reopen Without Functional Water Sources

In short
The boreholes were damaged by members of the community who have been using them during the nearly two years of closure of all learning institutions due to the coronavirus disease.
Schools in Amuru to Reopen Without Functional Water Sources6 Jan 2022, 17:26 Comments 161 Views Amuru, Uganda Education Health Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Lockdown in Uganda school reopening 2022
Mentioned: Agwayugi Primary School
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.