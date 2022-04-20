Five Arrested for Forging Omukama Iguru’s Signature

Omukama Iguru,the King of Bunyoro whose letter and signature was allegedly forged to grab 2,000 acres of land in Bugoma forest.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short

In October 2021, the suspects together with Gideon Tumwebaze, the chairperson of the TULIPONA veterans Association who is currently on the run allegedly connived and forged Omukama Iguru’s signature to grab the land.