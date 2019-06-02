Davis Buyondo
Five Arrested for Killing Colleague in Bar Brawl

Tukwasibwe (L) and Byamukama at Mayanja police post. Photo by Davis Buyondo

In short
It is said that the suspects; Hillary Tukwasibwe, 18, Dominic Byabakama, 16, plus three others, picked a quarrel with Kasujja which turned into a fight that left him unconscious. Eyewitnesses say that Kasujja, lay on the ground, bleeding profusely in the nose and through the mouth.

 

