Five Arrested for Killing Sibling

In his statement to police, Ambrose Lalim, one of the suspects claims that the five engaged the deceased in a bitter quarrel, which ensued in a fight. They reportedly ganged up Okot and clobbered her with clubs to death.
30 Oct 2019 Lamwo, Uganda
