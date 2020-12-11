Five Arrested for Planning to Unite Minors in Marriage

In short
The boy and his family had travelled from Olelai Village to Acongwen Village, all in Aperikila Sub County for the introduction ceremony. According to area residents, the boy’s family had already paid 300,000 Shillings as the brideprice. They were preparing to handover a goat to the girls parents by the time the police stormed the home.
Five Arrested for Planning to Unite Minors in Marriage11 Dec 2020, 10:08 Comments 199 Views Kaberamaido, Uganda Human rights Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Constitution of Uganda Kaberamaido Police Station child marriages in kaberamaido procuring defilement
