Kato Joseph
Five Arrested for Trafficking 30 Burundian Women

6 Apr 2021, 16:33 Comments 285 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Garuka and his victims

Charles Twine, the spokesperson of criminal investigations directorate has told Uganda Radio Network –URN that Garuka was found in a room with two female adults who have since revealed that he was sexually exploiting them. Upon his arrest, Garuka led the security team to a house in Bulenga where 30 girls were found locked with no means for an exit.

 

