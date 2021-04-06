Five Arrested for Trafficking 30 Burundian Women

In short
Charles Twine, the spokesperson of criminal investigations directorate has told Uganda Radio Network –URN that Garuka was found in a room with two female adults who have since revealed that he was sexually exploiting them. Upon his arrest, Garuka led the security team to a house in Bulenga where 30 girls were found locked with no means for an exit.
Five Arrested for Trafficking 30 Burundian Women6 Apr 2021, 16:33 Comments 285 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
