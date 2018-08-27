Dear Jeanne
18:02

Five Arrested from Nasser Road Over "Free Bobi Wine" Material Top story

27 Aug 2018, 18:01 Comments 270 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Updates
Somei of the t-shirts confiscated during the operation Dear Jeanne

Somei of the t-shirts confiscated during the operation Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Police swung into action after receiving Intelligence information from the Crime Intelligence department that there were people printing t-shirts, caps and posters containing inciting messages.

 

Tagged with: t-shirt custody intelligence cap poster road people arrest printer police action street demand election today high
Mentioned: bobi wine central police station zai plaza free bobi wine kampala nasser crime intelligence department intelligence department miracle house arua municipality sansa nentonke paul masembe stephen kasereka irene nabulwala kampala metropolitan police spokesperson luke owoyesigyire

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.