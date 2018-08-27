In short
Police swung into action after receiving Intelligence information from the Crime Intelligence department that there were people printing t-shirts, caps and posters containing inciting messages.
Five Arrested from Nasser Road Over "Free Bobi Wine" Material Top story27 Aug 2018, 18:01 Comments 270 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Updates
Somei of the t-shirts confiscated during the operation Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.