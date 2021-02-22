In short
Bashir Hangi, the UWA Communications Manager told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Monday that three suspects were arrested from Agago district while attempting to sell off a live Pangolin. They were found in G&G Victoria Hotel in Kalongo Town Council where they had set up to meet their customers.
Five Arrested in Possession of Ivory, Live Pangolin in Northern Uganda Top story22 Feb 2021, 19:03 Comments 206 Views Agago, Uganda Tourism Crime Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bashir Hangi Communications Manager UWA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.