Five Arrested Over Brutal Murder of 42-year-old Man

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the arrest and detention of the five suspects.

In short

The five suspects whose particulars have been concealed by police for fear of jeopardizing police investigations are accused of murdering Ramadhan Oyirwoth, a resident of Kapapi village in Kapapi sub county in Hoima district. The incident happened on Saturday night near Kamagongoro landing site in Walukuba parish Butiaba sub county in Buliisa district.