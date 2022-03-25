Kato Joseph
10:31

Five Arrested Over Theft of Vehicles in Kampala

25 Mar 2022, 10:19 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
ASP Luke Owoyesigyire standing at a recovered Surf who number plate had been changed

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire standing at a recovered Surf who number plate had been changed

In short
The police say that the suspects are linked to the theft of 13 cars and mainly operate in Old Kampala.

 

Tagged with: The surf was recovered from E-Bright in Lugala. A Toyota Hiace UBB 406T was recovered hidden in a parking lot in Nankulabye, a Super custom UAJ 086J was stolen from King Fahad Plaza and was recovered from Kosovo Mapeera church.

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.