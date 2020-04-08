Kukunda Judith
Five Arrested With Pangolins in Masindi

8 Apr 2020 Kampala, Uganda
One of the Pangolins found with the suspects in Masindi ASP Charles Twine

According to the Spokesperson of the Criminal Investigations Department of Police Charles Twine, the five suspects were found with three live pangolins from Masindi District, and they will be transported to Kampala before they are arraigned in court.

 

