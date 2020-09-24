Five Bundibugyo Staff Members Test Postive for Covid-19

In short
Grace Asiimwe, the Bundibugyo Resident District Commissioner and Chairperson of the COVID-19 Response Taskforce confirmed the development to URN on Wednesday night, saying they were yet to decide their next course of action.
Five Bundibugyo Staff Members Test Postive for Covid-1924 Sep 2020, 10:30 Comments 45 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Election Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: covid-19 staff members
Mentioned: covid-19
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.