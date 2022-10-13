Five Bunyangabu District Officials Arrested over Misappropriation of UGX 140 Million

In short
According to the unit’s investigating officer Wycliffe Mukama, the suspects caused a financial loss to the government worth 140 million shillings.
Five Bunyangabu District Officials Arrested over Misappropriation of UGX 140 Million13 Oct 2022, 13:03 Comments 95 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Crime Court Updates
Two of the staff being escourted by police and SH-ACU officials out of Bunyangabu district headquaters
