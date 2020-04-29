Five Contacts of COVID-19 Positive Truck Drivers Quarantined in Nwoya

In short
Janet Oola, the District Health Officer told URN that the contacts are being quarantined at Pope Paul IV Secondary School, Anaka, a designated isolation centre for COVID-19 cases. She added that the district has designated 12 beds at Anaka Hospital IV for management of COVID-19 cases.
Some of the oil trucks along Karuma - Pakwach highway in Olwiyo Trading Center en route Arua, DRC- Photo by Dominic Ochola
