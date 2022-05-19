Five Cooperatives Get UGX 2.5Bn Dairy Processing Equipment

In short
Khadija Nakakande, the NAADS Communications Manager, says that since 2014 there have been major improvements in the dairy sector, which has increased milk production from 2.5billion liters to 2.9 billion liters annually. She, however, says that this has come with the lack of market-leading to price fluctuations in the market.
Five Cooperatives Get UGX 2.5Bn Dairy Processing Equipment19 May 2022, 09:26 Comments 137 Views Kiruhura, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dairy cooperatives get skilled
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.