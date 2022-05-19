EDSON KINENE
09:32

Five Cooperatives Get UGX 2.5Bn Dairy Processing Equipment

19 May 2022, 09:26 Comments 137 Views Kiruhura, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Some of the property found in the Dairy

Some of the property found in the Dairy

In short
Khadija Nakakande, the NAADS Communications Manager, says that since 2014 there have been major improvements in the dairy sector, which has increased milk production from 2.5billion liters to 2.9 billion liters annually. She, however, says that this has come with the lack of market-leading to price fluctuations in the market.

 

Tagged with: Dairy cooperatives get skilled
Mentioned: National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS)

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.