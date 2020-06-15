In short
Bishop Loum Janani, the in-charge of Integrated Case Management at the hospital reveals that the new cases bring to 30 active patients currently undergoing treatment at the facility.
Five COVID-19 Patients Admitted at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital
Some of the COVID-19 patients who recovered from the global contagion being discharged at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital
