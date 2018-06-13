Five Dead In Nakasongola Accident

In short
Paul Kangave, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson says that Police Officers from Nakasongola Central Police Station rushed to the scene and transferred the injured to Nakasongola Military Hospital for treatment. The dead were taken to Nakasongola Health Center IV.
Five Dead In Nakasongola Accident13 Jun 2018, 07:05 Comments 290 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Crime Breaking news
Tagged with: accident along kampala-gulu highway
