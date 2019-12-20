In short
The accident occurred at Kyabbogo Village, in Kingo Sub-County when a speeding registration number UAU 523M heading to Kampala from Mbarara rammed into a Toyota Noah registration number UAN 429H whose driver had made an abrupt U-turn.
Five Dead, Three Injured in Lwengo Road Accident
Mentioned: Fred Ddungu Kingo Sub-County Kyabbogo Village Masaka Masaka Regional Referral Hospital Mbarara Nkoni Parish Noah Paul Kangave Toyota Noah
