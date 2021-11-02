Wambuzi Reacheal
12:30

Five Eritrean Players Disappear from Hotel in Jinja Top story

2 Nov 2021, 12:23 Comments 238 Views Jinja, Uganda Sport Crime Report
Eritrea's U-20 Women's team that played against Ethiopia on Monday. Photo credit; FUFA.

In short
The missing players are reported to have participated in Monday’s game where they lost to Ethiopia.

 

