Samuel Amanya
15:04

Five Family Members Arrested for Killing Veteran UPDF Soldier

19 Jul 2020, 14:52 Comments 92 Views Crime Updates

In short
According to Noah Bigabwomwe, the deceased’s relative, Nabimanya went missing from his home on Tuesday. Area residents, led by the village chairman Cypriano Nshekanabo mounted a search which led to the discovery of his body on Friday, in a house belonging to his uncle Victor Kashaija.

 

