Dominic Ochola
13:15

Five Guns Stolen from Lamwo Police Armoury

19 Sep 2018, 12:58 Comments 235 Views Lamwo, Uganda Crime Security Analysis

In short
The guns include four Sub-Machine Guns and one Light Machine Gun with at least 600 rounds of ammunition. The rifles were stolen on Tuesday night from a police armoury at Agoro Police outpost in Agoro Sub-county.

 

Tagged with: five guns stolen anti stock theft unit updf uganda police force
Mentioned: uganda people's defence force uganda police force anti stock theft unit

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.