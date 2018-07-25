Samuel Amanya
Five Held for Disrupting Polls in Kabale District

Suspects at Kabale Central Police Station Samuel Amanya

In short
The suspects are Gallas Kakyetero from Nyakabungo cell, Buhara Sub County Youth chairperson Alex Arineitwe, Rweene parish Chairman Silva Karimunda, former Central division Speaker Julius Tituryebwa, and Kirigime ward councillor Richard Muhanguzi.

 

