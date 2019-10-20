Five Held in Otuke For Cutting Shear Nut Trees for Charcoal

In short
The suspects are Isa Kabalye, Fredrick Mashate all residents of Kampala, Robin Ongu, Jimmy Awio, and Felix Amuku, all residents of Olilim Sub County in Otuke district.
They were arrested during the joint operation conducted by the are leaders in conjunction with local residents against those cutting shear Nut trees for charcoal burning.
Otuke RDC Robert Abak during the recent operation to protect and preserve Shear Nut trees in the area
