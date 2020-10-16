Aldon Walukamba
Five Hospitalised, 31 Arrested in Makindye Division Nomination Fracas

16 Oct 2020, 07:15 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Politics 2021 Elections Updates
Allan Sewanyana grounded by police after nomination in Mubaraka zone Makindye west constituency

They include Agnes Nakamya, whose arm was fractured by a teargas canister fired inside Great Valley Children’s primary school, where the crowd had pitched camp after Lusagala's nomination at 2 pm. The others are Baker Kakembo, Allen Nanziri, Justine Nalule and an unidentified minor.

 

