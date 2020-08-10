In short
The clashes started when a group of Bakonzo armed with spears and pangas attacked the Basongora pastoralists who were grazing cattle, blowing up a conflict that has been brewing for years. seven cows were looted during the raid.
Five Injured in Fresh Bakonzo, Basongora Clashes in Kasese Top story10 Aug 2020, 04:59 Comments 120 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Agriculture Updates
In short
Tagged with: Basongora pastoralists bakonzo-basongora clashes
Mentioned: Basongora pastoralists
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.