Five Injured in Fresh Bakonzo, Basongora Clashes in Kasese Top story

Police and later the army were called in to defuse the situation

The clashes started when a group of Bakonzo armed with spears and pangas attacked the Basongora pastoralists who were grazing cattle, blowing up a conflict that has been brewing for years. seven cows were looted during the raid.

 

