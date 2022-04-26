William Mugisha
Five injured, 10 Houses Burnt Over Land Dispute

26 Apr 2022
RESIDENTS FLEEING FOLLOWING THE CLASHES

In short
on Monday some residents of Oyufi cell in Oluku attacked Ewa village in Ocoko torching the houses, looting animals, and destroying crop gardens. The attackers who carried machetes, bows, arrows, and clubs among others also injured five people.

 

