Five Inmates Escapes from Prison in Karamoja

In short
The five were identified as Lokoru Lokiru, who was serving a four-year jail-term for failure to protect war materials, James Lochokon who was on remand for murder, Godfrey Musambwa, serving a four-year term for defilement, Moses Loyesereng also serving four years for theft and Richard Kamokoin, serving 11-years for murder.
Five Inmates Escapes from Prison in Karamoja12 May 2021, 09:55 Comments 141 Views Crime Human rights Security Updates
In short
