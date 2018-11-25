Five Kasese Teachers Perish In Fatal Accident

In short
According to Robert Tumusiime the deputy head teacher Pearls Primary School, the deceased teachers were travelling from Bushenyi district where they had gone to attend an events at Pearls Junior School, their sister school.
Five Kasese Teachers Perish In Fatal Accident25 Nov 2018, 15:19 Comments 173 Views Kasese, Uganda Western Editorial
In short
Tagged with: eight teachers dead in rubirizi accident others nursing injuries at kiu teaching hospital
Mentioned: pearl primary school rubirizi district
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.