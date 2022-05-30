Five Kyangwali Evictees Deliver at RDC’s Office, One Baby Killed by Cold

In short
The more than 1,000 residents, mainly women and children, were evicted from Bukinda A and B, Bukinda 2, Kavule, Bwizibwera A and B, Kyeya A and B, Nyaruhanga, Kabirizi, Nyamigisa A and B and Katoma villages among others in Kasonga parish, Kyangwali sub-county. President Museveni's order to restore the victims on their ancetral land has been ignored by the concerned officials.
Five Kyangwali Evictees Deliver at RDC’s Office, One Baby Killed by Cold30 May 2022, 11:55 Comments 210 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
