Five Kyangwali Evictees Deliver at RDC’s Office, One Baby Killed by Cold

30 May 2022, 11:55 Comments 210 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Adrine Koburondo with her baby she delivered from the RDC's office.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
The more than 1,000 residents, mainly women and children, were evicted from Bukinda A and B, Bukinda 2, Kavule, Bwizibwera A and B, Kyeya A and B, Nyaruhanga, Kabirizi, Nyamigisa A and B and Katoma villages among others in Kasonga parish, Kyangwali sub-county. President Museveni's order to restore the victims on their ancetral land has been ignored by the concerned officials.

 

