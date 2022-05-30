Five Kyangwali Evictees Deliver at RDC’s Office, One Baby Killed by Cold

In short

The more than 1,000 residents, mainly women and children, were evicted from Bukinda A and B, Bukinda 2, Kavule, Bwizibwera A and B, Kyeya A and B, Nyaruhanga, Kabirizi, Nyamigisa A and B and Katoma villages among others in Kasonga parish, Kyangwali sub-county. President Museveni's order to restore the victims on their ancetral land has been ignored by the concerned officials.