Kimbowa Ivan
18:07

Five LC Officials Charged for Stealing Resident's Properties in Mukono

3 Aug 2020, 18:01 Comments 134 Views Mukono, Uganda Court Human rights Security Report
Nakisunga LC3 Chairperson Mubarak Ssekikubo and LCI officials of Namuyenje at court.

Nakisunga LC3 Chairperson Mubarak Ssekikubo and LCI officials of Namuyenje at court.

In short
They were sued by their fellow resident Justine Nakasujja who accused them of organizing a mob against her, vandalizing her house from where they removed windows and doors before banishing her from the community. One goat, sheep and 50 hens were also confiscated. She was allegedly accused of practising witchcraft.

 

Tagged with: Court Remands LC Officials for Theft and Malicious Damage
Mentioned: Mukono Grade I Magistrate

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.