In short
They were sued by their fellow resident Justine Nakasujja who accused them of organizing a mob against her, vandalizing her house from where they removed windows and doors before banishing her from the community. One goat, sheep and 50 hens were also confiscated. She was allegedly accused of practising witchcraft.
Five LC Officials Charged for Stealing Resident's Properties in Mukono3 Aug 2020, 18:01 Comments 134 Views Mukono, Uganda Court Human rights Security Report
In short
Mentioned: Mukono Grade I Magistrate
