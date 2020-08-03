Five Legislators Join NUP

In short
While welcoming the new members, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, the president, National Unity Platform, said it is high time that all Ugandans who feel dissatisfied with the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni join them.
Five Legislators Join NUP3 Aug 2020, 14:35 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Election Interview
Five members of parliament who joined NUP possing with Robert Kyagulanyi, the party leader at their Secretariate Kamwokya.
In short
Tagged with: Memebers of parliament join NUP
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.