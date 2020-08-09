Five Million Mosquito Nets to be Distributed in Western Uganda

In short
Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Health Ministry Spokesperson, said the distribution teams were already on their way to the designated districts where they will train Village Health Teams throughout the week.
Five Million Mosquito Nets to be Distributed in Western Uganda9 Aug 2020, 16:20 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
Some of the members of various district distribution teams who flocked the ministry of health offices
